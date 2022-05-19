Arrests made and witnesses sought over man’s death

We were called at about 8.45pm on Tuesday 17 May to Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe.

Witnesses were reporting that a man had been assaulted.

Police and ambulance crews attended and a man in his 50s was taken to hospital where, sadly, he later died.

While identification is yet to be formally confirmed, next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers and our thoughts are with them.

The cause of death is due to be established by a post mortem examination, however two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help their enquiries.

We’d remind people that this is an active criminal investigation and ask them to avoid speculation on social media.

If you can help please get in touch.