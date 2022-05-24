Can you help us find missing 28-year-old Emma?

We are appealing for the public’s help in locating 28-year-old Emma who went missing yesterday (Monday 23 May) at around 3.55pm from the Stapleton area.

She is vulnerable and we are concerned for her welfare. She is described as being 5ft 4ins, white, of thin build with light blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy jumper with a hood, blue joggers and black and white trainers.

She is known to frequent Snuff Mills park in Stapleton, Fishponds area near Morrisons, The Downs and the Filton area.

She has limited access to money and only had a small amount of cash on her when she went missing.

If you see Emma, please call 999 and give reference number 5222122188. Or call 101 if you know where she may be.