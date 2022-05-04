CCTV appeal following assault on teenage boy on Bristol bus

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man police would like to speak to following an assault on a 15-year-old boy.

The incident took place on Tuesday 12 April at about 7pm on the Y5 bus travelling from Staple Hill towards Yate.

The victim was approached by a man who appeared intoxicated and demanded money. When the victim refused, the man struck him to the face multiple times, causing facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

The offender got off the bus in the Shortwood Road area of Pucklechurch after the driver ordered him to leave.

The victim is now recovering at home but continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

The offender is described as being white, aged in his 30s, of medium build, with short dark hair. He wore a dark jacket, a light coloured buttoned-up shirt, blue jeans and dark shoes. He was carrying a dark holdall/gym bag and a plastic carrier bag.

Police would like to hear from you if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, or if you were travelling on the bus at the time and witnessed the incident.

If you can help, contact 101 and quote reference number 5222086969.