CCTV issued in connection with assault investigation in Kingswood

We’re issuing an image of a woman we’d like to identify as part of an ongoing investigation into an assault on another woman in Kingswood.

At around 5pm on Wednesday 13 April, the victim, who is in her seventies, was approached by an unknown woman while waiting at a bus stop next to Boswells Café on Regent Street. She was punched several times to her head and body in an unprovoked assault.

The offender then made off towards Bar 501, accompanied by two other men.

The victim attended hospital to be checked over but thankfully did not suffer any serious injuries.

We believe there were several witnesses to this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Did you see what happened, or do you recognise the woman pictured?