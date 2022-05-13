Have you seen missing Nasim, 14?

We’re re-appealing for information about missing 14-year-old Nasim from Preston in Lancashire.

We recently shared a social media appeal from Lancashire Police, but have now taken the lead on this investigation as he has links to the Somerset area, although he could be anywhere in the country.

Nasim was last seen at around 2.40pm on Tuesday 3 May in Ashton-on-Ribble.

He’s described as being 5ft 9ins to 6ft, with an Afro hairstyle, and he was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, a beige t-shirt with a tiger print on the front, grey Nike Air 90s trainers, a grey North Face beanie hat and he had a white JD Sports string bag too.

DI Toby Hyder said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Nasim’s welfare.

“Although he has strong links to Somerset, he could still be in the general area where he went missing from, or anywhere else in the country. He’s just 14 years old, so please keep a look out for him and call us immediately if you see him.”

Please call 999 if you see Nasim and give the call handler the reference number 5222111109. If you have any other information which would help us locate him, please call 101 and give the same reference.