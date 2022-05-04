Renewed assault appeal – Crewkerne
We’re renewing our appeal for information after an off-duty emergency worker was assaulted in Crewkerne.
The victim – a man in his 40s – had sounded his horn to alert a pedestrian while leaving the Lidl car park at about 2.20pm on Sunday 13 March.
He was pulled from his vehicle and punched in the head and face. Thankfully he did not require hospital treatment, but was left with cuts and bruising.
We’re grateful to everyone who responded to our previous appeal and can now release this image of a man we’d like to trace. The man in the picture is white, in his 30s or 40s, wears a denim baseball cap and has a large white-haired dog with him.
The man himself or anyone who recognises him is asked to get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222060398, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.