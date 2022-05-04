Renewed assault appeal – Crewkerne

We’re renewing our appeal for information after an off-duty emergency worker was assaulted in Crewkerne.

The victim – a man in his 40s – had sounded his horn to alert a pedestrian while leaving the Lidl car park at about 2.20pm on Sunday 13 March.

He was pulled from his vehicle and punched in the head and face. Thankfully he did not require hospital treatment, but was left with cuts and bruising.

We’re grateful to everyone who responded to our previous appeal and can now release this image of a man we’d like to trace. The man in the picture is white, in his 30s or 40s, wears a denim baseball cap and has a large white-haired dog with him.

The man himself or anyone who recognises him is asked to get in touch.