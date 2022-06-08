CCTV released after man threatens staff during robbery

Officers are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery from a Bristol shop.

The man in the CCTV footage is described as white, of slim build with short, brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a denim jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Officers believe he can help with an ongoing investigation into an incident which took place on Thursday 26 May at around 11.30am.

An unknown man walked into the Better Foods Store, on Sevier Street in St Werburghs, Bristol, and stole almost £100 worth of vegan chocolate.

When the offender was challenged by staff, he threatened them before leaving the scene.

If you think you can help us identify the man in the CCTV image, please contact us.