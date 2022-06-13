Appeal to locate two men who absconded from HMP Leyhill

Have you seen Shawn Dibble or Carl Perry? Both men absconded from HMP Leyhill on Sunday evening.

Dibble, 44, (pictured left) was serving a sentence for burglaries/theft/robbery, while Perry, 37, (pictured right) was serving a sentence for robberies.

Dibble, who has links to Bristol, is described as 5ft 9ins, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes, while Perry, who has links to the Midlands, is described as 5ft 9ins, slim build, with short brown hair at the sides and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms and a missing upper front tooth.

If you see either of them please don’t approach, just call 999 and give log number 5222138847, or ring 101 with any other details.