Can you help us find 29-year-old Adrian Chivers?
We are appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man Adrian Chivers.
He is wanted on a court warrant to face a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs.
He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with blue/green eyes, short black hair and stubble.
Chivers has links to Southmead, Patchway, Avonmouth, Kingswood and the Henbury areas of Bristol.
If you see Adrian Chivers, do not approach him, instead call 999 quoting reference number 5222142705.
Alternatively ring 101 with any other information.