Can you help us find 29-year-old Adrian Chivers?

We are appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man Adrian Chivers.

He is wanted on a court warrant to face a charge of driving while under the influence of drugs.

He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with blue/green eyes, short black hair and stubble.

Chivers has links to Southmead, Patchway, Avonmouth, Kingswood and the Henbury areas of Bristol.