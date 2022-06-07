Can you help us find missing 15-year-old, Ellie-May?

We are appealing for the public’s help to find missing 15-year-old Ellie-May.

Ellie-May is 5ft 6ins, white, of slim build, with brown-blonde hair. She wears glasses, has braces and a nose piercing. We are concerned for her welfare.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a grey top, black coat and black shoes.

She is known to frequent Eastville Park, Bristol Harbourside, Easton, Gloucester Road, Old Market and Bedminster Down.

If you see Ellie-May, please call 999 and give reference number 5222130430 or, if you know where she may be, please call 101.