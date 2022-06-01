Can you help us find missing 15-year-old Gabriel?

We are appealing for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Gabriel who went missing yesterday (Tuesday 31 May) from the Bath area.

Gabriel, known as Gabe, is 6ft 2ins tall, white, of slim build, with short dark brown hair and blue eyes. We are concerned for his welfare.

He was last seen wearing a grey Nike t-shirt, grey Nike fleece shorts, black trainers and a black Nike windproof jacket.

He has links to Bath city centre, Keynsham and Bristol.

Call 999 if you see Gabe and give reference number 5222127557. Or call 101 if you know where he may be.