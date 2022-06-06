CCTV released following a rape in Bristol
Detectives investigating a rape are releasing CCTV images of a man they hope can help them with their investigation.
The incident happened on Newfoundland Road, in Bristol, at 9pm on Thursday 17 March.
The offender met the victim on Stapleton Road before they walked towards the bridge on Newfoundland Road where he then attacked her.
Officers believe the man in the CCTV image we’re releasing may have information which could help their inquiry. He is shown in the CCTV wearing a snake-style ring on his finger, a black coat and black hat with a logo on the front.
Detective Constable Paul Sell said: “We are doing our utmost to support the victim through this difficult time. She has shown great strength through the investigation, and we hope this appeal will bring us a step closer to giving the victim closure.
“We are now appealing to the public to help us in our investigation. We believe the man in the CCTV image can help aid our enquiries and would like anyone with information to come forward.”
If you can identify the individual in the CCTV, or witnessed something, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222068041, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.