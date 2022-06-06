CCTV released following a rape in Bristol

Detectives investigating a rape are releasing CCTV images of a man they hope can help them with their investigation.

The incident happened on Newfoundland Road, in Bristol, at 9pm on Thursday 17 March.

The offender met the victim on Stapleton Road before they walked towards the bridge on Newfoundland Road where he then attacked her.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image we’re releasing may have information which could help their inquiry. He is shown in the CCTV wearing a snake-style ring on his finger, a black coat and black hat with a logo on the front.

Detective Constable Paul Sell said: “We are doing our utmost to support the victim through this difficult time. She has shown great strength through the investigation, and we hope this appeal will bring us a step closer to giving the victim closure.

“We are now appealing to the public to help us in our investigation. We believe the man in the CCTV image can help aid our enquiries and would like anyone with information to come forward.”

If you can identify the individual in the CCTV, or witnessed something, please contact us.