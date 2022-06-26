Have you seen Aaron Walker?
Aaron Walker is wanted for a serious assault which happened on Tuesday 21 June in south Bristol.
He is 35, 5ft 9ins tall and of proportionate build. He’s of mixed white and Black Caribbean heritage appearance with brown eyes, short black hair and a beard.
He has connections in south Bristol including Ashton, Bedminster and Totterdown.
If you see him, please don’t approach him, call 999.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222146323, or complete our online appeals form.