Wanted appeal for Colin Hogben
Please call 999 if you see Colin Hogben. He failed to return to HMP Leyhill following day release in Bristol on Thursday 23 June.
Hogben, 73, is a tanned white man with grey hair and a beard. When last seen he was wearing a green top and green gilet, grey trousers, black braces and a blue denim jacket, along with sunglasses.
He uses red-framed reading glasses, has mobility issues and was using a walking frame with a seat. It’s thought he has a bus pass and access to money.
He was convicted of rape in 1994.
If you know where he is now, call 999 immediately and give the reference 5222149339. Don’t approach him.
If you have any other information which could help to find him, ring 101 with the same reference.