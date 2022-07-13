CCTV appeal after man stabbed – Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these people who we would like to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Bristol.

Officers believe the five people in the CCTV have information which could aid the investigation after a man was stabbed alongside the Waterfront, in Bristol’s Harbourside.

The incident happened on Friday 25 March at around 1.50am outside MacKenzies Bar and Kitchen.

The victim sustained multiple wounds and was taken to hospital. He was discharged later that day.

We believe this to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public.

If you can help us to identify the people in this CCTV footage, who we believe can assist us in our enquiries, please get in touch.

If you have any further information or witnessed the incident, please get in touch.