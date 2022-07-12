Images released in sexual assault investigation – Shepton Mallet

We’re issuing images of a man we want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted while attending a festival in Shepton Mallet.

The victim, who is 17-years-old, was assaulted near the main stage of the NASS festival, sometime between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Sunday 10 July.

The man is described as around 6ft, of broad/muscular build, in his twenties, and he was wearing a white top and carrying a black bag.

If you recognise this man, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222164040.