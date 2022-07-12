Images released in sexual assault investigation – Shepton Mallet
We’re issuing images of a man we want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted while attending a festival in Shepton Mallet.
The victim, who is 17-years-old, was assaulted near the main stage of the NASS festival, sometime between 8.15pm and 9.15pm on Sunday 10 July.
The man is described as around 6ft, of broad/muscular build, in his twenties, and he was wearing a white top and carrying a black bag.
If you recognise this man, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222164040.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.