Renewed appeal to find missing 16-year-old Tammy

We are releasing a CCTV image of missing Tammy as efforts continue to try to find the missing teenager.

Tammy, 16, went missing her home in Congresbury at approximately 11am on Saturday 2 July.

Tammy at Yatton train station on Saturday 2 July

CCTV enquiries show Tammy travelled at 11.38am from Yatton (pictured) towards Cardiff, via Bristol Temple Meads and Gloucester that same day. She was wearing a floral-embroidered maroon cardigan, dark blue roll-up jeans, and black Dr Martens boots with pink laces, but is believed to have changed into a black top or jacket.

Tammy is described as white, with brown hair and brown eyes. She’s deaf and lip-reads.

Detective Inspector Tristan Hawkes said: “It’s out of character for Tammy to be away from home and not in touch with her family.

“We are increasingly concerned for Tammy’s wellbeing as she is not believed to have access to the medication she regular takes, which could impact on her health and require her to need treatment.

“Tammy, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know you are safe.”