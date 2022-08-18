Appeal after assaults at supermarket

Can you help us identify this man following two assaults in a supermarket in Longwell Green?

The incidents happened in the Asda store at about 1.05pm on Tuesday 19 July. An unknown man was reported to have assaulted two members of staff. One of the victims required hospital treatment, but has since been discharged.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we hope members of the public may recognise this man, pictured, who we wish to talk to as part of our enquiries. He is described as being about 20 years old.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the man we want to speak with, should call 101 and quote reference number 5222174818.