Appeal after pedestrian injured – Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses, footage and information after a pedestrian was injured in a collision in Weston-super-Mare.

It happened just after 4.30pm on Friday 5 August. A man in his 30s was walking along Elm Tree Road, Locking when he was struck by a passing car, causing an injury to his hip. The driver failed to stop.

We’re keen to trace the driver of this blue Mini One which was seen on CCTV in the area at the time.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage or any information.