Appeal for witnesses after attempted robbery

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an attempted robbery in Downend.

We would especially like to speak to one woman who came to the aid of the victim. She is described as a white woman between 40-60 years old. She was wearing light blue jeans and had come out of the Young Lives Vs Cancer charity shop.

On Tuesday 5 July at around 3.30pm, the 15-year-old victim was stopped while cycling home from school along Downend High Street outside the Horseshoe Pub. He was threatened, punched, and thrown from his bike, which was damaged by the offender in the altercation. The victim did not require any hospital treatment.

The offender failed to take the bike as the victim had tangled his legs in the frame.

The victim described the offender as a teenage boy, around 15 years old, of slim build, black, with brown dreadlock like hair. He was wearing a black ski mask around his neck, a plain white, short-sleeved school-style shirt, black trousers, and black shoes.

If you witness the incident, or have any information which could aid the investigation, please contact us.