CCTV released after woman spiked in Bristol nightclub

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify these men we would like to speak to in connection with a suspected spiking in Bristol.

The men in the CCTV footage have information we believe will aid our investigation.

On Friday 13 May at around 2.40am, a 22-year-old woman was spiked while out with friends at Lizard Lounge, in Queens Road.

Her friends stayed with her, and she was taken to hospital where she was later discharged.

We hope the men, pictured, may be able to assist our enquiries.

If you are able to identify the men in the CCTV or have any further information which could aid the investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number 5222113284.