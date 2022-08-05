Wanted appeal issued for Terry Game

Can you help us find 50-year-old Terry Game?

Game was released from HMP Leyhill on a temporary licence which he has failed to meet the conditions of – and is now wanted. He was in prison after being convicted of murder in 2006.

Game was last seen yesterday morning but failed to comply with a curfew. He’s white, with black hair possibly in a ponytail, is of large build, has a beard and lip/nose piercings, and was wearing glasses, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black t-shirt and black trainers.

He has links to Hackney in London.

If you see him, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5222186835, or ring 101 with any other information.