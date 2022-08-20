Witness appeal after quad bike rider found injured

We’re seeking witnesses after a quad bike rider was found injured after a single-vehicle collision was reported this morning (Saturday 20 August).

It happened at the junction of the B3224 and B3188 in Lydeyard St Lawrence, in Somerset, at about 10.05am.

The rider was taken to hospital with what is believed to be a serious head injury.

All roads have been reopened this afternoon.

We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage which may assist our enquiries, to contact us on 101 and quote reference number 5222200611.