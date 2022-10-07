CCTV appeal after tools stolen in Bristol

An investigation is ongoing after hand tools were stolen from a van in Bristol.

Work tools, including a plainer, torch, saws and drills, were stolen from the vehicle in Stapleton Road, at some point between 10.10-10.45am on Friday 29 July. The Makita-branded tools are initialled with letters NS or J.

We’ve studied CCTV footage and are releasing images of two men both riding a scooter or e-scooter. We hope the public can help us identify the pair as we want to speak with them as part of our enquiries.

They are described as:

Man 1 – black, male, with short black dreadlocks. He is seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white trainers and carrying a yellow drawstring sports bag.

– black, male, with short black dreadlocks. He is seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white trainers and carrying a yellow drawstring sports bag. Man 2 – white, male, with short hair. He is seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, black baseball cap, black trousers and trainers.

Witnesses or anyone who can help us identify these two men are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5222182116.