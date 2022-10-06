Detectives renew appeal for information as search for missing Freddy continues

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a teenager who’s been missing from his Somerset home for more than two weeks are making a further appeal for information.

Freddy left the family farm in Stolford at 10am on Tuesday 20 September and has not been seen since.

More than 100 police officers and staff have been involved in the inquiry to find the 17-year-old with the support of partner agencies including His Majesty’s Coastguard the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and BARB Search and Rescue.

Specialist police search advisors are coordinating the efforts with numerous police resources, including the helicopter, drone unit and specialist search dogs being utilised.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Greaves said: “We are doing everything we can to find Freddy and are keeping his family fully updated.

“I know they are extremely grateful for all the support shown by members of the public and have been overwhelmed by the efforts many people have gone to to look for Freddy.

“We have not given up hope and we continue to search the local area for Freddy or for signs of him.

“He’s a fit and healthy young man who is more than capable of looking after himself but it’s been more than two weeks now since anyone has seen or heard from him and we’re concerned for his welfare.

“I’d like to thank those who have already contacted us and ask anyone who thinks they might have information who has not yet picked up the phone or gone online to not hesitate to get in touch.

“Were you in the Stolford area two weeks ago Tuesday (20 September)? Did you see Freddy? If so, where was he and which way did he go?

“Have you been in the area since and seen him, or signs of anyone sleeping rough?”

DCI Greaves added: “Freddy didn’t take his phone with him when he left and there’s very little CCTV in the area which makes locating him a significant task.

“If you live in the local area, please check any outbuildings you may have for him or for signs of him.

“He’s 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and when he went missing, he was only wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown ankle boots.

“If you’ve noticed any food or clothes missing, please let us know – any information, no matter how small you think it might be, could be the missing piece we need to locate him.”