Bristol murder victim formally identified

A man who died after being stabbed in Bristol on Friday (21 July) has been named.

Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, who was also known as EK, died in hospital following an incident on Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, just after 11pm.

The 19-year-old of Grosvenor Road was formally identified this afternoon (Monday 24 July).

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team are leading the inquiry into what happened and specialist family liaison officers are providing support to Eddie’s family.

In a statement, his family said: “Our beloved Eddie was a pure soul.

“He had the biggest of hearts, and his love was widespread and appreciated by so many people who had ever met him. He had a great presence and the brightest of smiles.

“His aura and his joy could light up any room and uplift everyone who came into his presence. He gave the best hugs.

“He is deeply loved and will be sorely missed.

“He’s been taken from our presence, but he will forever be treasured in our hearts and our memories.

“We appreciate all the love and support we’ve received from friends and family worldwide, the Kenyan community in the UK, St Paul’s neighbourhood and the whole Bristol community.

“We thank God for Eddie’s life and the years we’ve had with him, and we believe he is at peace.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information that can help the police find those who did this to come forward so we can get justice for Eddie.

“Thank you.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “I’d like to again express our condolences to Eddie’s family at this devastating time.

“Specialist liaison officers are keeping his family informed about the progress of our investigation and we have officers and staff working around-the-clock to find out how and why Eddie died.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with any information which could help us to contact us. For the sake of Eddie’s loved ones, please come forward and tell us anything you know, no matter how small.

“If you don’t want to speak to police directly then please contact Crimestoppers anonymously. You won’t be asked your name and you cannot be traced whether you get in touch over the phone or online.”