Further arrest in Bristol murder investigation

A 21-year-old man remains in police custody following his arrest in connection with our ongoing murder investigation into the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19 in Bristol.

The man was arrested in the Kingswood area on Monday evening, 24 July and a second man, aged 19, is also in custody following an overnight arrest in the Hanham area. Both were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Eddie, also known as EK, died in hospital from knife wounds following an incident in Grosvenor Road, St Pauls, Bristol at about 11pm on Friday 21 July.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) are leading the enquiry, with family liaison officers supporting the family.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “This tragedy has been shattering for Eddie’s immediate family and friends and they’re in our thoughts as we work to establish what happened.

“It’s clear from our early enquiries that Eddie was well-liked and popular and people are horrified by his death.

“I’d like to reiterate that while we now do have two people in custody we’re still appealing for witnesses, information and any footage from that night, so that we can get answers for his family.”