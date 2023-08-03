Detective hopes first anniversary appeal will help jog memories in missing woman inquiry

We’re renewing our appeal for information about missing South Gloucestershire woman Denise Jarvis on the first anniversary of her disappearance.

Denise, 44, from Kingswood, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday 3 August in the area of Southey Park. That remains the last confirmed sighting.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Chief Insp Ben Lavender said: “We know how devastating this continues to be for Denise’s loved ones and our thoughts remain very much with them.

“We want to use this first anniversary as a reminder that we’re still appealing for information from the public. People have annual routines and events they may attend, so we’d ask them to think back to the same time last year to see if that jogs their memories.

“Every piece of information is important in our efforts to find out what happened to Denise.

“Our investigation will be subject to regular reviews and we’re ready to respond to any new lines of enquiry which come in.”

A thorough investigation has seen officers complete more than 700 actions and speak to more than 90 of Denise’s contacts in the hope of finding her.

Extensive searches of the area where she was last seen have also been carried out, as well as other intelligence and POLSA-led searches, some of which have involved the use of police divers and a drone, while CCTV from the area has also been reviewed. We’ve been unable to locate any CCTV footage of her following the last confirmed sighting.

CCTV images of Denise, recorded on the day before she went missing, shows the coat she was wearing when she was last seen in the park – a grey, thigh-length sleeveless coat.

We’ve also released images of two of Denise’s bags which were found in the park (images below), but we know she had other bags with her which have not been found.