Man charged following incident in Norton Fitzwarren

A 41-year-old man has been charged following an incident in Norton Fitzwarren yesterday (Sunday 10 September).

Geoff Marshall, of Station Road, Norton Fitzwarren, has been charged with one count of dangerous driving, 12 counts of criminal damage and one count of battery today (Monday 11 September).

The charges relate to an incident which happened yesterday afternoon when officers received reports of a man causing damage to a property, before subsequently driving a military-style lorry into police and public vehicles.

Marshall has been remanded into custody and will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Tuesday 12 September).

The community can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out. We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding.