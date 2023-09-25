Man charged with affray and possession of offensive weapon in Bristol city centre

A 20-year-old man has been charged following a public order incident in Bristol.

Officers were called to The Galleries, in Broadmead, at about 5.30pm on Friday 22 September to reports of a physical confrontation involving several people on Suron-style bikes, a number of whom were allegedly in possession of bladed weapons.

Brett Jewell, of Belmont Street in Bristol, has been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He was remanded in custody and due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Monday 25 September).

That same evening, officers were supported by the National Police Air Service and arrested a 23-year-old man who was using a similar bike on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He has been released under investigation.

Enquiries into both matters continue.

Anyone with information about the incident at The Galleries is please asked to call 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223231754.