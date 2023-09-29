Officer dismissed after misconduct hearing panel concludes he committed rape

A police inspector who raped a woman in a hotel room while off-duty, has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.

The hearing, led by a Legally Qualified Chair who is independent of policing, found that Insp Clive Summerill committed rape against the woman, known throughout the hearing as Person A, in a hotel room outside of the Avon and Somerset area in 2021.

A criminal investigation was carried out by an independent police force, with the outcome being no further action due to insufficient evidence.

A separate misconduct investigation was carried out by Avon and Somerset Police, which resulted in a hearing being held at Police Headquarters this week.

The panel found the officer had committed gross misconduct through breaching standards of professional behaviour, specifically authority respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.

The hearing had also heard how the officer discussed the incident and criminal investigation with colleagues, in which he disclosed the name of the victim.

Supt Mark Edgington, head of Professional Standards, said: “The panel, led by an independent Legally Qualified Chair, has found that on the balance of probabilities – the burden of proof required at misconduct hearings – this officer committed rape against a woman. “This has been a complex and sensitive investigation and our priority has been to safeguard and support the woman involved, while carrying out a robust and thorough examination of the circumstances. “The panel’s findings mean this officer has committed a shocking and reprehensible act, and while there was insufficient evidence for criminal proceedings to be brought, he’s not fit to have the privilege of serving our communities and will be banned from holding another position in policing or law enforcement again. “While the vast majority of our staff dedicate themselves to public service and keeping people safe, our mission to root out those who don’t belong in policing continues at pace. It’s important to stress this is likely to take some time. “We’ll keep shining a light into all corners of the organisation to ensure there’s no place for those who engage in predatory behaviour such as this to hide, and when allegations are made, they will be subject to rigorous and decisive examination with criminal and/or misconduct proceedings being instigated if the evidential thresholds are met. “We take all reports of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) extremely seriously and will always ensure victims have the care and support they need throughout the investigative and criminal justice process.”

The full outcome from the Legally Qualified Chair will be added to the misconduct section of our website when it’s available.