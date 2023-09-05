Teenager sentenced for baseball bat attack in Bristol

A teenager has been sentenced after a pursuit in Bristol ended in him attacking a man with a baseball bat.

Chaz Morgan, 19, was involved in an incident last summer where there was a two-car pursuit in the city, which culminated in a collision and physical confrontation.

The incident began in Knowle on Friday 24 June when the window of a white Ford Fiesta was smashed, culminating in a pursuit where the vehicle was followed by a silver Volkswagen Golf. The pursuit continued along Marksbury Road, Wells Road and ended at the Bedminster Bridge roundabout, where the Fiesta, heading in the wrong direction, collided into a traffic light.

Footage recovered during our investigation showed the Fiesta driver fleeing the vehicle, chased by two passengers from the Golf, one of which was Morgan, who had a baseball bat in his possession. The second man, who had his face covered, was seen to be carrying a bladed weapon.

The driver managed to get into a stationary vehicle, but was attacked by the two men pursuing him. Fortunately he did not sustain an injury, other than some marks to his body.

Morgan, of Shortwood Road in Hartcliffe, was arrested a week later. He admitted charges of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (September 1), he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and a 25-day rehabilitation order.

Although a second person was arrested in connection with the incident, he was not charged due to insufficient evidence.