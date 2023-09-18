Witnesses sought following sexual assault in Bath night club

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Officers believe the person pictured has information which could aid their investigation into the incident which occurred at the Komedia Night Club, in Westgate Street, Bath, on Sunday 20 August.

The man pictured is described as white, between 25-30 years old, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, wearing a white T-shirt and white unbuttoned shirt.

At around 1am, an unknown man inappropriately touched a woman in her 20s who was out with friends.

If you can help us identify the man pictured, or have any information, please contact us.