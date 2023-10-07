Appeal for witnesses following fatal collision – Brislington

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Bristol last night (Friday 6 October).

Officers were called to Pilgrims Wharf, by St Anne’s Park, at around 9.30pm following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, sadly, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Our thoughts are with his family during this time and they will be offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and has since reopened.

We are appealing for anyone with dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage, as well as anyone who witnessed the collision, to contact 101 and quote reference 5223244416.