Appeal for witnesses following serious crash on A38

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A38 this morning (Saturday 28 October).

Emergency services were called to the A38 near Bristol Airport just after midnight following a two-vehicle collision.

One person has sustained possible life-threatening and life changing injuries.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, two of whom remain in hospital, and one in police custody.

The road has now been reopened and we thank the public for their patience and understanding while we carried out enquiries.