Appeal for witnesses following serious crash on A38
We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A38 this morning (Saturday 28 October).
Emergency services were called to the A38 near Bristol Airport just after midnight following a two-vehicle collision.
One person has sustained possible life-threatening and life changing injuries.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, two of whom remain in hospital, and one in police custody.
The road has now been reopened and we thank the public for their patience and understanding while we carried out enquiries.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223263357, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.