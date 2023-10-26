Arrests made after attempt to steal motorbike in Clifton, Bristol

Police investigating an attempted theft of a motorbike in which members of the public were threatened have made two arrests.

At 3.44pm on Monday 23 October witnesses called reporting the incident in Berkeley Square, Clifton, Bristol. A moment later the suspects – three young men – made off on a motorbike towards Park Street, after members of the public challenged them.

Officers attended, carried out a search of the area and took witness statements.

Today, Thursday 26 October, officers arrested two boys aged 16 and 17 on suspicion of robbery. They remain in police custody.

The 17-year-old was additionally arrested for driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

Investigation into the incident continue and officers would still like to hear from anyone with information or dashcam or other footage which could help.