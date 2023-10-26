Arrests made after attempt to steal motorbike in Clifton, Bristol
Police investigating an attempted theft of a motorbike in which members of the public were threatened have made two arrests.
At 3.44pm on Monday 23 October witnesses called reporting the incident in Berkeley Square, Clifton, Bristol. A moment later the suspects – three young men – made off on a motorbike towards Park Street, after members of the public challenged them.
Officers attended, carried out a search of the area and took witness statements.
Today, Thursday 26 October, officers arrested two boys aged 16 and 17 on suspicion of robbery. They remain in police custody.
The 17-year-old was additionally arrested for driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
Investigation into the incident continue and officers would still like to hear from anyone with information or dashcam or other footage which could help.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223259123, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.