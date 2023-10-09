Eight men sentenced for total of more than 36 years for drug offences

A drug supply line has been dismantled after eight men are sentenced to a total of 36 years and 9 months for drug offences.

The men were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 5 October.

The convictions followed an operation targeting drug dealing in Weston-super-Mare.

On Thursday 30 March 2021, officers attended a property in Jubilee Road where they met four of the defendants in the case.



Officers discovered Class A drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash, along with a black burner phone found to be part of an active drugs supply line.

A full investigation was launched into the activities of the group where officers uncovered a Class A drug supply network in areas of Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset and into Yeovil.

During a series of planned warrants, officers found quantities of heroin, crack cocaine, cash, knives and mobile phones.

Across the whole investigation, they had seized almost £5,000 in cash, heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value totalling around £7,000 and other drug paraphernalia.

Seven of the men pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

The men, who are all from Weston-super-Mare, were sentenced to:

Jordan Moseley, 33 of Shrubbery Walk West, received a prison sentence of seven and a half years.

Kyle Cox, 25 of Appledore, was jailed for four years.

Aaron Staples, 26 of Birchwood Avenue, was also sentenced for being in possession with intent to supply cocaine and possessing a mobile phone in prison. He was jailed for seven years and two months.

Liam Simms, 21 of no fixed address, received a six year and four-month prison sentence.

Connor Kennedy, 20 of no fixed address, was imprisoned for three and a half years in a young offenders’ institute.

Brandon Truman, 20 of Wilson Gardens, was imprisoned for two years and 11 months in a young offenders’ institute.

Matthew Coombes, 21 of Appledore, was jailed for three years and 10 months in prison.

An eighth person, Mohammed Shazad Salim, 27 of Ashcombe Road, pleaded guilty to participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

He received an 18-month prison sentence which was suspended for two years. He was ordered to complete 160 hours’ unpaid work over the next year.