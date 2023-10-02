Family of Hubert Brown say he was “kind-hearted and harmless” in tribute

The family of a man who sadly died after being attacked in the St Paul’s area of Bristol on Friday have released a tribute.

Hubert Brown, 61, from Easton, died from a stab wound he suffered during an incident in Grosvenor Road, which is being treated as a race-hate crime. A 36-year-old woman has been charged with his murder and has appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 2 October).

His family, who are continuing to be supported by a specially trained liaison officer, have released the following tribute:

“During this difficult time, our family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by the loss of Hubert, affectionately known as Isaac by many. He was a kind-hearted, harmless individual, it is truly devastating that his life ended in such a tragic manner.

“Accepting that he is no longer with us is incredibly challenging, and we are struggling to comprehend and come to terms with the circumstances surrounding his passing. Hubert was a beloved member of our community, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who went above and beyond to help him during that time, as well as to the police for their ongoing investigation.

“As a family, we are supporting one another through this trying period, finding solace in each other’s presence and shared memories.”