Protest to be held in Bristol city centre

A protest is due to take place through Bristol city centre tomorrow (Sunday 29 October).

We’re expecting between 2,000-5,000 people to gather in relation to the ongoing Israel/ Gaza conflict.

Ahead of the event, we’ve worked with organisers to facilitate a lawful and peaceful protest and to protect the rights of people who live, work, and visit the city.

We’ve also spoken extensively with our faith and community leaders.

Supt Mark Runacres said: “We expect a large turn-out for this event and our aim is to ensure it passes without incident. “We have a long history of facilitating peaceful protest, which we recognise is a fundamental democratic right. “We’ve been working closely with organisers ahead of this protest and will have representatives from both our Jewish and Muslim communities in our silver command suite supporting the policing operation. “The public can expect to see an increased police presence throughout the city centre, including our police liaison officers who will work closely with the organisers throughout the event. Our liaison officers are recognisable by their light blue tabards. “Anyone with any questions or concerns about this protest is encouraged to speak to one of the officers on the ground – they will be happy to help.”

For those travelling to Bristol, you should expect some disruptions to the road network between 1-4pm when the march is taking place.

The route will be as follows:

Starting on Stapleton Road

Travelling down Stapleton Road to Trinity Road

Over the Old Market Roundabout, onto Lower Castle Street and onto Broad Weir past Castle Park

The group will then carry onto Union Street and Rupert Street

Past St Augustine’s Parade and up Anchor Road

Coming to an end on College Green.