Two men sustain injuries in Keynsham assault

Enquiries are taking place following disorder in Keynsham yesterday (Friday 20 October).

Officers were called to the High Street area at just after 5.30pm and found two men who had sustained injuries after being physically assaulted by a number of youths.

Some of the offenders are said to have arrived on foot, others on an e-scooter and a bike. They were said to be wearing face coverings, including helmets or balaclavas.

Both victims went to hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out and we’d ask any witnesses, or motorists with dashcam, who have not yet come forward to please call 101 and quote reference number 5223256991.