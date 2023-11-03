Appeal after burglary in Bath

We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of an investigation into a burglary in Bath.

A number of pieces of jewellery were stolen from a home in Wells Road at some time between 8am and 8pm on Monday 30 October.

Among the items stolen were the pictured earring and rings.

If you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or recognise the pictured jewellery, please call 101 and quote reference 5223265605.