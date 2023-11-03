Appeal after burglary in Bath
We’re appealing for the public’s help as part of an investigation into a burglary in Bath.
A number of pieces of jewellery were stolen from a home in Wells Road at some time between 8am and 8pm on Monday 30 October.
Among the items stolen were the pictured earring and rings.
If you saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or recognise the pictured jewellery, please call 101 and quote reference 5223265605.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.