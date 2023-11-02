Appeal after burglary in St George area of Bristol

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man we want to speak to in connection with a burglary in the St George area of Bristol.

The incident, in which a purse, cash and keys were stolen, took place at 5.40am on Thursday 17 August took place in The Avenue.

Officers want to speak to the man in this image as part of their investigation. He is described as aged approximately 40-45, white, clean shaven and as having a slim build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms, a blue baseball cap and white gloves.