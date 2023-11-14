Appeal after serious assault near Shepton Mallet

Footage and photos are sought by officers investigating the serious assault of three men at a Halloween event at The Bath & West Showground near Shepton Mallet.

Two of the men were treated at hospital for facial injuries, including a fractured ear bone, but have both since been released home.

The incident took place at the Westfest event at approximately 2.30am on Sunday 29 October after a confrontation about a taxi on the edge of the site.

The area was busy at the time and officers are appealing for anyone with footage or information that may help their investigation to come forward.

There were also several taxis in the area at the time and we would ask drivers to check for dashcam footage.