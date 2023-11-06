Appeal after serious collision in Bridgwater
Dashcam footage and witnesses are sought after a collision in Bridgwater in which a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.
The incident took place on the A38 Monmouth Road at approximately 5.55pm on Wednesday 1 November and involved a black Land Rover Discovery.
A 39-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries.
The driver of the car is assisting officers with their investigation.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223267599, or complete our online appeals form.