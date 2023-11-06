Appeal after serious collision in Bridgwater

Dashcam footage and witnesses are sought after a collision in Bridgwater in which a pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place on the A38 Monmouth Road at approximately 5.55pm on Wednesday 1 November and involved a black Land Rover Discovery.

A 39-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital, where she is recovering from her injuries.

The driver of the car is assisting officers with their investigation.