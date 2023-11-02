Appeal after serious collision in Knowle West
We’re appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after a serious collision in the Knowle West area of Bristol on Thursday 26 October.
We were called at 6.45pm to Connaught Road to reports of a collision involving an off-road motorcycle and a Vauxhall Zafira.
The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.
The driver of the car is not believed to have suffered any injuries.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223262377, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.