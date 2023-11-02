Appeal after serious collision in Knowle West

We’re appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage after a serious collision in the Knowle West area of Bristol on Thursday 26 October.

We were called at 6.45pm to Connaught Road to reports of a collision involving an off-road motorcycle and a Vauxhall Zafira.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital having suffered serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The driver of the car is not believed to have suffered any injuries.