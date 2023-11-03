Appeal after woman was inappropriately touched in Bristol
We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.
We believe he may have information which could help officers investigating the inappropriate touching of a woman in Bristol.
The incident, which took place between 8.50pm and 9pm on Thursday 5 October, involved an unknown man who followed a woman on Temple Way, between the junction with Narrow Plain and the footpath to Jacob Street, before cuddling her from behind without consent.
The man in the image is described as white, aged between 22 and 25 with short brown or blond hair.
We appreciate the image isn’t of the highest quality, but we hope it will allow people to identify the man.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223243367, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.