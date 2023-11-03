Appeal after woman was inappropriately touched in Bristol

We’re appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

We believe he may have information which could help officers investigating the inappropriate touching of a woman in Bristol.

The incident, which took place between 8.50pm and 9pm on Thursday 5 October, involved an unknown man who followed a woman on Temple Way, between the junction with Narrow Plain and the footpath to Jacob Street, before cuddling her from behind without consent.

The man in the image is described as white, aged between 22 and 25 with short brown or blond hair.

We appreciate the image isn’t of the highest quality, but we hope it will allow people to identify the man.