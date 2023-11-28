Appeal for witnesses following robbery in Totterdown – Bristol

We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a robbery in Bristol.

Officers were called to a shop in Wells Road, Bristol, at around 7.15pm on Friday 24 November after a man threatened two members of the public and made off with a sum of money.

Neither member of the public were injured but are understandably shaken.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, wearing red gloves, a green khaki jumper, a grey hoodie, and a high visibility jumper. He was also wearing a blue medical mask over his face.

He made off from the scene in the direction of Brecknock Road.

If you saw anything suspicious, or have were in the area and have any phone, dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, please contact us on 101 and quote reference 5223288092.