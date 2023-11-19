Arrest after death at address in Bradley Stoke

A man has been arrested following a death in Bradley Stoke yesterday (Saturday 18 November).

We were called to a residential address in Honeysuckle Close at about 3.20am, with it reported to us that a man had been stabbed and was critically wounded. Emergency services attended but the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He received hospital treatment yesterday but has since been discharged and is in police custody.

Formal identification has yet to be completed but we believe the deceased to be a man in his 30s. His next of kin has been informed.

A forensic post-mortem examination will also be carried out.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts go out to the man’s family following yesterday’s tragic events. We will ensure they receive support from specially-trained officers to help them and to keep them informed of our investigation.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, but at this moment in time we’d like to reassure the people of Bradley Stoke this is believed to have been an isolated incident.

“A police cordon remains in place while enquiries are carried out at the scene, so people can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. It’s likely those important enquiries will take a few days to complete, and we are grateful for neighbours’ understanding.

“There is not considered to be any wider risk to the public, but we’d urge anyone with concerns to speak to the local neighbourhood team or officers on the cordon who will be happy to help as best they can.”

Anyone with information that may be able to help our enquiries is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223281919.