Arrest as murder investigation launched in Kingswood

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Kingswood yesterday (Monday 20 November).

Officers attended a property in Wedmore Close at around 3.50pm following a report of a serious assault and, on arrival, found a woman with significant injuries.

Officers carried out CPR and paramedics attended but sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at around 4.30pm. A forensic post-mortem examination is due to take place today to try to determine her cause of death.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the victim’s next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time. They will be provided with support by specialist family liaison officers.

A 43-year-old man was arrested from within the property on suspicion of murder. He is due to be assessed by health professionals before being questioned by detectives.

Neighbourhood Policing Chief Inspector Dan Forster said: “Tragically, there were a number of children inside the property at the time of the incident and while thankfully they weren’t hurt, there are understandably distressed at what has happened.

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to them and the victim’s wider family during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time.

“The children are currently being looked after by a family member and specially trained officers will provide them with support.”

Chief Inspector Dan Forster

He added: “Our Major Crime Investigation Team will carry out a full investigation into what happened. At this time, the incident is being treated as an isolated one involving people known to each other.

“A cordon is currently in place to protect the scene and to allow crime scene investigators to carry out a forensic examination of it.

“Residents of Wedmore Close can expect this cordon to be in place for at least a couple of days as all the necessary inquiries are completed.

“To provide reassurance to them, and the wider community, neighbourhood officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area over the coming days.

“Incidents like this are very rare but when they do happen, we know they cause significant concern so we’d urge anyone with worries or questions to speak to an officer or contact their local neighbourhood policing team.”

Our Professional Standards Department has been notified and a mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to assess the circumstances of our response to this incident.