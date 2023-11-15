Arrest made for crime and anti-social behaviour in Stockwood, Bristol

Officers investigating recent incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour in the Stockwood area of Bristol have made an arrest.

A boy was arrested on Saturday 11 November for burglary, criminal damage and public order offences. He has since been released on bail.

PC Harry Lewis said: “We are aware of concern about anti-social behaviour in the area and the impact it is having on the community.

“We are working hard to tackle the problem and have been carrying out additional patrols while also making full use of the powers available to us.”

To report an ongoing anti-social behaviour, Report anti-social behaviour | Avon and Somerset Police